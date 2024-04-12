Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $391.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

NYSE:HUM opened at $316.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

