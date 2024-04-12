The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $320.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $319.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

