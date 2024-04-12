Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $165.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

