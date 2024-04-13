Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.24 and a 12 month high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

