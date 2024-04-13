Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 297 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

