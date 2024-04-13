Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

