Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

