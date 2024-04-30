256,888 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.42% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 81,286 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 1,191,363 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.