Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

