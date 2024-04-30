Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.81.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.