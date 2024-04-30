Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,408 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,980,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,431,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

