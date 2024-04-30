Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,751 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 209,531 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,869,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,410,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 159,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $22,186,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

