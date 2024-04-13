iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Decreased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,656,000 after buying an additional 96,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $99.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

