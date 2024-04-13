Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

