Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

