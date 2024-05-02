Sylogist (SYZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.43 million.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.29 million, a PE ratio of 179.20 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$5.40 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tracy Edkins purchased 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

