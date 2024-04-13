New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.83 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of DaVita worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DaVita by 421.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after buying an additional 885,195 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Trading Down 0.7 %

DVA opened at $130.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

