Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

