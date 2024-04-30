iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

