Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $306,829. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

