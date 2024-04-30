Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after buying an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 830,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 174,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,110,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 859,002 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.