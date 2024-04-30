Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,418.00 at Raymond James

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,144.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,154.52. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $714.63 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

