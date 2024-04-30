Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITGR. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

ITGR stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Integer by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

