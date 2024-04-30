Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

