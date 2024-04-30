Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 163 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.66. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

