International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,315 Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FESM opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

