Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $88,000 Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $4,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $196.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

