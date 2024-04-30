FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.17.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $72.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

