Sandy Spring Bank Buys 230 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $71.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

