THG (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.13% from the stock’s previous close.
THG Stock Up 2.7 %
THG stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £811.30 million, a PE ratio of -135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 55.47 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About THG
