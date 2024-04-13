THG (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.13% from the stock’s previous close.

THG Stock Up 2.7 %

THG stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £811.30 million, a PE ratio of -135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 55.47 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

