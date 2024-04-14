Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$82.86

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.25.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$84.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5183946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

