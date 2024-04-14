Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.79 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

