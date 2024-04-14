Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 66,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exponent by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Exponent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

EXPO stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.44%.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

