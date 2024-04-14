Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Trading Down 7.9%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 39,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 290,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Peraso Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.35). Peraso had a negative return on equity of 172.90% and a negative net margin of 122.15%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Peraso Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

Peraso Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peraso by 811.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.



Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Featured Articles

