Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,205 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

