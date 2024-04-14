StockNews.com Upgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Zumiez Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

