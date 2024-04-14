Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Sylogist Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Sylogist stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.
About Sylogist
