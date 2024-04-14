Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sylogist Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sylogist stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

