Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 183.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

LendingTree Stock Down 4.1 %

TREE stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $490.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.