Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

