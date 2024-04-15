Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,378,100 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 981,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,890.5 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LRCDF opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $33.58.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

