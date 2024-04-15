Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 130,141 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Amphenol worth $248,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $113.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

