Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by HSBC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

