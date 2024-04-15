Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $629.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.74. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.