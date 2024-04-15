Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $83.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.29.

CP stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YCG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

