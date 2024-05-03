Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Celsius by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,215 shares of company stock worth $80,215,119 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.74.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

