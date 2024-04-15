Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $56.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

