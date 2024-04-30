Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,976,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,052,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 273,257 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

