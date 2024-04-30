Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Update

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azbil Stock Performance
YMATF stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Azbil has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.
About Azbil
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azbil
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a Dividend King?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Azbil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azbil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.