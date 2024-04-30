Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Update

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azbil Stock Performance

YMATF stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Azbil has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

About Azbil

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

