Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SPS Commerce, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $182.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average is $179.30. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $145.17 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,316,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

