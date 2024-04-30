Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,742,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,966.4 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

WRFRF stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

