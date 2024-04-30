Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,742,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,966.4 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
WRFRF stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.90.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
